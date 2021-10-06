Samaritan Keep Home extends pause on family visitation through Oct. 19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Family visitation remains paused at one of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities in Watertown.

Samaritan Health announced on Wednesday that following the completion of COVID-19 testing at the Keep Home, family visitation will continue to be restricted through at least October 19.

According to Samaritan, one additional staff member tested positive for the virus and no residents were found to be positive. However, the additional case among staff members forced the facility to continue tp pause visitation based on New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Samaritan confirmed that all staff and residents will continue to be tested. An update will be released to the community once visitation can resume at the Samaritan Keep Home.

Below is data regarding COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities as of October 6, 2021: