Samaritan Keep Home halts visitation for 2 weeks due to staff COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation has been paused at one of Samaritan Health’s nursing homes due to increasing COVID cases in the facility.

Samaritan Health announced on Friday that family visitations have been stopped for 14 days at the Samaritan Keep Home. According to Samaritan, this pause is following guidance from the Department of Health as two staff members tested positive for the virus in two days.

As of September 10, all residents had been tested for COVID-19. No positive cases have been confirmed.

Samaritan stated that it hopes to reopen family visitation in 14 days. When visitation restarts, families will be limited to certain hours per day and for a limited amount of time per visit.

Outdoor, virtual and window visits are still open to families. Family visitation was officially paused on September 9.