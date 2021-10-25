Samaritan Keep Home offering virtual visits as COVID-19 cases increase

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More residents at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Beginning on Friday, October 22, Samaritan Health confirmed that five additional residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the Keep Home. Then on Sunday, October 24, three additional residents were found to be COVID-positive.

In total there are now 42 residents positive for the virus and there are 18 active staff cases. Samaritan confirmed that all positive residents are in isolation in a specific COVID-unit.

Due to the outbreak, Samaritan Keep Home is only offering virtual and telephone family visits. Families are asked to contact the Activities Team to coordinate these visits.

Prior to the update on October 22, Director of Communication and Public Relations Leslie DiStefano addressed the ongoing outbreak. Watch the full interview in the player below: