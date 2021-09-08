Samaritan Keep Home pauses family visitations due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Family visitations were temporarily paused at one of Samaritan Health’s nursing homes on Wednesday.

Samaritan Health confirmed that it received notice that a Samaritan Keep Home staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on September 8. As a result, the facility has temporarily paused visitation.

According to Samaritan Health, this temporary pause is to allow for COVID-19 testing on all residents and in-house staff. Samaritan will send another message to all families about the status of visitation once testing is complete.

There are currently residents positive for the coronavirus at Samaritan Health’s additional nursing home and assisted living facility. All residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus at both the Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living have recovered from the virus.

The only facility that has recorded deaths is the Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility. In total, seven residents have lost their lives to the virus, with the last death reported on April 16, 2021.