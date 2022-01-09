WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed five additional COVID-19 cases in their Keep Home facility on January 9.

Previously on January 6, the facility reported an outbreak with 15 of their Keep Home residents contracting the virus. According to Samaritan, all 15 cases were among eighth-floor residents and were found during routine testing in the nursing home facility.

Samaritan reported on January 9 that the new cases brought the total positive COVID-19 residents in the building to 20. All of the residents are located on the 8th floor, which continues to be a dedicated COVID floor.

Although the outbreak does not impact family visitation, the Keep Home is mandating strict PPE usage. All visitors who are ill are asked to refrain from visiting the facility.