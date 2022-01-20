WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 outbreak is continuing at the Samaritan Keep Home.

Another resident at the Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19, Samaritan Health confirmed on January 19.

This brought the overall number of COVID-positive residents to 22. However, according to the facility, all but two of these residents have recovered. There are also 23 active COVID-19 cases among Samaritan Keep Home staff.

Samaritan confirmed that this new case did not impact family visitation under the new guidance, which includes mandatory COVID-19 testing for visitors. The Keep Home is also mandating strict PPE usage.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak the Keep Home has reported since the start of the pandemic. The first outbreak occurred in October 2021 and resulted in 96 COVID-19 cases among residents and 12 resident deaths.