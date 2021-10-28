Samaritan Keep Home residents begin recovering from COVID as surge continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Keep Home is beginning to confirm recoveries among COVID-positive residents within the facility.

On Wednesday, October 27, Samaritan Health confirmed that 11 residents at its Keep Home, that previously tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered. This was the second day that recoveries were confirmed since the facilities COVID-19 outbreak began on October 16.

However, Samaritan Keep Home also identified new COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. According to Samaritan Health, three residents tested positive for the virus and one staff member tested positive.

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 65 cases among residents and there are 22 active staff cases in the facility.

To mitigate the spread of the virus at the Keep Home, all COVID-positive residents have been moved to a dedicated unit. Those who are eligible are also receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

Additionally, family visitation remains on hold until the outbreak is controlled but virtual visits are permitted. Family visitation has been paused since early October after staff began testing positive for the virus.

Days after the outbreak was first confirmed at the Keep Home, Samaritan Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano addressed the steps the facility is taking. Watch the full interview in the player below: