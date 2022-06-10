WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases have been identified at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed that three Keep Home staff members tested positive for the virus on Thursday, June 9.

These are the first COVID-19 cases the nursing home has reported since its last outbreak in late January.

All other staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 following the confirmation of these cases and all tested negative.

Samaritan said that it is closely monitoring all residents. However, the new cases do not impact family visitation at the Samaritan Keep Home.