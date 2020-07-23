Samaritan Keep Home staff tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) — A staff member at the Samaritan Keep Home has tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22.

According to Samaritan, this staff member tested positive on May 13 and June 3. They have remained asymptomatic and was unaware they had the virus again. Following both positive tests results, the staff member was quarantined for 14 days.

This impacts the newly approved New York State Department of Health limited visitations. The Keep Home is now required to go 28 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 before visitations are permitted.

Samaritan has tested over 7,600 COVID-19 tests on long-term care staff members, Reulting in only seven positives so far. Three positives have come from this one staff member.

