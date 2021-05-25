Samaritan Keep Home suspends family visitation at entire facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, Samaritan Health suspended family visitation at the Samaritan Keep Home long term care facility.

According to Samaritan Health, this suspension was following confirmation of a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.

Samaritan reported that the New York State Department of Health then directed family visitation to be suspended immediately for the entire facility.

The facility released plans to test all residents for COVID-19 and virtual and window visits for families can be arranged during this suspension.

Visitations at the Samaritan Keep Home was previously suspended for only the third and seventh floor following a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus on May 20, 2021.

Additionally, family visitation is also suspended on the second and third floors of the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility. This suspension went into effect on May 21 after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The following table represents COVID-19 cases in all of the Samaritan health Long Term Care facilities since the start of the pandemic.