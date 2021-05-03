Samaritan Keep Home suspends family visitation on one floor due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the confirmation of new COVID-19 case, the Samaritan Keep Home has temporarily paused family visitation on a specific floor.

According to Samaritan Health, this only impacts the second floor as one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3, 2021.

This pause only on the second floor is permitted through new state guidance, but will suspend visitation for 14 days and test all residents.

However, impacted families can still arrange virtual and window visits during the 14-day period.

Below is COVID-19 data for all Samaritan Health Long-Term Care Facilities.

Total resident positive casesResidents recoveredResident deathsNew staff member casesLast positive case recorded
Samaritan Keep Home7744/19/2021
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living191912/29/2021
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility4639704/15/2021

