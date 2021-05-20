Samaritan Keep Home suspends visitations immediately due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitations have been suspended at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Samaritan Health confirmed on Thursday that a staff member at its Keep Home tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to health guidelines, the entire facility has suspended visitations, effective immediately.

According to Samaritan, it is awaiting further direction from the state regarding family visitation has this staff member worked on multiple floors.

All residents are set to be tested and virtual and window visits for families can be arranged.

The following data is the most current for all of Samaritan Health’s long term care facilities.