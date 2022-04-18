WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan has joined in on a statewide effort to make it easier for residents to register as organ donors.

According to a press release from Samaritan Medical Center, they will be adding the New York State Donate Life Registry’s enrollment form to their website. The form allows individuals 16-years-old or older to enroll as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Donate Life New York State is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing organ, eye, and tissue donation throughout the state. It operates the New York State Donate Life Registry which is an electronic database that documents a person’s consent to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor upon their death, under contract with the State of New York.

President and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center Thomas Carman highlighted the importance of registering as a donor and the difference it can make.

“No one knows when they or a loved one may need a transplant to survive or tissue to repair injury or treat disease,” Carman said. “We want to let North Country community members know they can enroll quickly and easily through our website. Registering as a donor is an important step the public can make to ensure their wishes about donation are known and carried out.”

Additionally, Samaritan will be participating in outreach activities, communication, and education surrounding National Donate Life Month. The medical center stated that the goal of the effort is to have a positive impact on members of the local community who need lifesaving transplants.

The press release also stressed the need for donors in New York State. Although more than 3,000 lifesaving organ transplants were performed in the state last year, nearly 8,500 New Yorkers remain on the national organ transplant waitlist. In 2021, 465 patients awaiting an organ transplant in New York State died because the organ needed to save their lives was not donated in time.

Those interested in enrolling in the registry can find it here. More information about the donation effort can be found on the Samaritan Medical Center website.