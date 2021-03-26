Samaritan long-term care facilities reopen for full visitation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health announced on Friday that full visitation will resume at its nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to Samaritan’s Long Term Care Services Vice President Barbara Morrow, this is following confirmation from the New York State Department of Health on Friday.

However, certain restrictions will remain in place. For each resident, two visitors are permitted and will be limited to one hour. For semi-private rooms, only one resident at a time may have visitors. Those visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Once visitors are in the building, they are required to go directly to the room of the resident they are visiting, where they must remain and social distance the entire time. Masks must also be worn during visits.

As per Department of Health guidance however, if a resident is fully-vaccinated, they may choose to have close contact, including touching, with their visitor while wearing a well-fitting face mask and washing hands before and after.

Additionally, Morrow confirmed that all visitors will be screened upon entry, and the cafeteria and cafe will remain closed.

These new guidelines were released on March 26, 2021 and are effective immediately. The guidance applies at the Samaritan Keep Home, Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility and Summit Village Assisted Living.