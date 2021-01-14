Samaritan Long-Term Care Medical Director receives national certifications

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Long-Term Care has announced that their Medical Director has received new credentials.

Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home Medical Director Dr. Collins F. Kellogg, Jr., has received national certifications. Dr. Kellogg, Jr., has been credentialed as both a Certified Medical Director in Post- Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

According to Samaritan, this certification derives from the American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

The American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine noted that Dr. Kellogg is one of over four thousand physicians nationwide to receive this designation since the program started 30 years ago.

The certification program recognizes the dual clinical and management roles of the medical director and requires indicators of competence in both areas. The process is based on an experiential model that incorporates mechanisms such as fellowship programs, board certification in a medical specialty, comprehensive courses in medical direction, continuing medical education programs and administrative experience to fulfill certification requirements.

Samaritan’s Vice President of Long-Term Care Barbara E. Morrow commented on Dr. Kellogg’s designation.

“Dr. Kellogg’s commitment to our residents’ care and their quality of life is outstanding,” said Morrow. “We are very fortunate to have a dedicated, local and long-standing physician caring for our residents. Dr. Kellogg truly goes above and beyond to stay current with research, trends and what he can do better for our residents. His relationship with our team of caregivers is excellent as well. During this pandemic, it has been paramount to have Dr. Kellogg as our Medical Director for his expertise, team approach and proactive care for our residents.”