Samaritan Medical Center allowing limited visitation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center will be allowing limited visitation in certain areas of the hospital. Visitor restrictions for Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village have not yet changed.

Inpatient visitors will be allowed to visit based on the guidelines outlined below. At entry, all visitors will be asked exposure-related questions and have their temperature taken. They will also be expected to sanitize their hands and properly wear a face mask. All visitors must enter through the main registration entrance, with minimal exceptions:

Visiting hours will be from 2pm-6pm each day.

Only one visitor at a time is allowed at the bedside.

Only visitors over the age of 18 are allowed.

Visitors must enter through the registration entrance near the parking garage and be checked in.

Visitors must exit through the registration area by 6pm when visiting hours end. They must check out with the staff at the door.

Visitors must be prepared to show ID, must wear a face mask and must be prepared to be screened. Visitors will not be allowed into the building if they have a fever, symptoms or have had significant exposure, such as travel to high-risk areas within the last 14 days.

Visitors will be asked to visibly wear the visitor ID name tag provided at entry.

Visitors must keep their masks on at all times, practice meticulous hand hygiene and stay in the room of the person that they are visiting.



Obstetric inpatients:

One partner or support person and/or doula is allowed per patient in active labor and may stay throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period, including recovery. The support person and doula are the only guests allowed to be present during the patient’s care.

These visitors must enter through the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance on Sherman Street.

Patients under the age of 18:

One parent or guardian essential to patient care may enter for any outpatient visit, emergency department visit or hospitalization.

During a hospitalization, two support people may be delegated, but only one may be present at a time.

Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients:

Birth parents may enter – both will receive identification bands and must remain in the patient room at all times for the duration of the visit.

Visitors must enter through the rotunda entrance, the connector between the hospital and Samaritan Keep Home.

End-of-life patients

One family member and/or legal or pastoral representative is allowed at the bedside.

Two support people may be delegated, but only one at a time may enter.

Visitors must enter through the rotunda entrance, the connector between the hospital and Samaritan Keep Home.

Patients who are coming to the hospital for laboratory, rehabilitation services, radiology or the emergency department cannot have a visitor present unless they meet the following criteria:

The patient requires a support person due to an intellectual and/or developmental disability (I/DD) or a cognitive impairment, including dementia.

The patient is under the age of 18.

The visitation policy for surgical patients has not changed. They are not able to have visitors. They must enter through main entrance and their support person will be kept in close communication throughout their procedure.

No visitors will be allowed in rooms of COVID-19 Persons Under Investigation or COVID-19 positive patients, unless at end-of-life.

No other visitors will be allowed at Samaritan Medical Center at this time.

All Samaritan patients can call the resource line if they have questions, think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 or have concerns in general. The resource line can be reached at 315-755-3100. The line is staffed seven days per week from 8am-4:30pm.

