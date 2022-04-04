WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New policies are in effect for those visiting the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Beginning April 4, Samaritan Medical Center will allow patients to have two visitors per day. This applies to patients in the Medical, Surgical and Progressive units as well as the Intensive Care Units. End-of-life patients are also permitted to have two persons with them at all times.

According to Samaritan, this decision was made after careful consideration and because COVID-19 hospitalizations rate remains stable in Jefferson County. This policy change replaces the February 28, 2022 policy modifications in which visitation was set to one visitor, per patient, per day.

Samaritan will require all visitors to be in good health and complete COVID-19 screening. Masks will remain required in Samaritan Medical Center, as well as proper hand-washing throughout the visit.

Visitors are restricted from leaving the patient’s room or designated waiting area and from accompanying patients to tests outside of their room.

If requirements are not met, the visitor or support person will be asked to leave the hospital facility. All visitors must enter through the main entrance facing Washington Street.

Full guidelines are available on Samaritan Medical Center’s website.