WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health issued new guidance for visitation and support persons on Monday as COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the North Country.

According to Samaritan, beginning February 28, limited visitation and support persons will be now allowed for patients at Samaritan Medical Center.

“After months of careful consideration, Samaritan has determined it is now in a position to allow limited visitation based on the stabilization of COVID-19 hospitalization rates,” Samaritan Health said in a press release. “Visitation promotes health and well-being to patients, proving to decrease the length of stay, increase patient satisfaction, and decrease readmissions.”

Samaritan confirmed that patients in the following departments can now have visitors and support persons:

Emergency Department

Medical, Surgical, Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit

Inpatient Mental Health

Inpatients with Intellectual and/ or Developmental Delays

Outpatient Services

Surgical Services

As per Samaritan’s guidelines, all visitors will be required to wear a facility-issued face mask. Patients will also be expected to wear a mask in the presence of anyone in their room. Visitors who refuse will be asked to leave.

Additionally, all visitors must be in good health and will be screened by Samaritan staff. Driver’s license and photo identification will be required at the time of visit.

Most visitation at Samaritan Medical Center will be permitted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.. and is restricted to those 18 years and older. Some exceptions will be made. Those allowed to visit who are under 12-years of age must be accompanied by an adult.