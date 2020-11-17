Samaritan Medical Center among first nationwide to use new lung cancer diagnosis technology

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan has begun to use innovative technology that will pave the way to help fight lung cancer.

Samaritan Medical Center has announced that they are among the first in the United States to use Auris Health’s Monarch Platform, which is used to view the inside of lungs and obtain biopsy tissue samples. According to Samaritan, this Platform will help professionals with a earlier accurate diagnosis of hard-to-reach lung nodules.

According to SMC, the new technology integrates new advancements in robotics, software, data science and endoscopy. Samaritan is the first hospital in Central New York to invest in the technology, and one of the two sites in the state cleared by the FDA.

Samaritan stated that the decision to purchase this technology was made in 2019 as illness and death due to lung cancer is high across the tri-county region. More specifically, the bronchus cancer rate in Jefferson County is 91 incidences per 100,000 persons, 50% higher than the New York State average.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier,” stated Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician David P. Rechlin. “We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer.”

