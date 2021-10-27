Samaritan Medical Center awarded over $1.2M in FEMA disaster relief funding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Medical Center has received significant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA has awarded Samaritan Medical Center, a hospital in the Samaritan Health System, $1,210,144.13 in disaster relief funding.

Funding from this program will assist the 290-bed hospital with costs incurred from the pandemic. This can include the purchase of increased sanitation, personal protective equipment, physical barriers and social distancing signage.

The FEMA Disaster Relief Fund is an ongoing fund that allows the Agency to direct, coordinate, manage and und response and recovery efforts that are associated with major disasters and emergencies.

Funding awarded to Samaritan falls under New York State’s COVID-19 emergency declaration that began on March 20, 2020.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), commented on this funding and how it will benefit the North Country community.

“Over $1.2 million of taxpayer funds will be returned to our district to support Samaritan Medical,” Stefanik said in a press release. “The unforeseen costs of providing safe treatment during the pandemic were especially tough on rural hospitals, which provide critical access for rural communities. Now, Samaritan Medical will receive the necessary funding to continue serving the North Country.”

Samaritan Medical Center is located in Watertown, New York. It offers a range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. This includes primary and emergency care to highly specialized medical and surgical services, such as cancer treatment, neonatal intensive care, behavioral health and addiction services, and imaging services.