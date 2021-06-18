Samaritan Medical Center becomes first hospital in North Country to use robotic joint replacement technology

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New innovative technology will now be offered at Samaritan Medical Center.

Samaritan Medical Center announced on Friday that it is now utilizing robotic-assisted joint replacement with the Mako SmartRobotics™ system. This technology requires minimal incisions and will change how total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed.

According to Samaritan, Mako SmartRobotics™ for Partial Knee replacement is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee.

In surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to execute the predetermined surgical plan and position the implant.

Additionally, Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three key components into one platform. This includes 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology and insightful data analytics.

“With Mako SmartRobotics™, I know more about my orthopedic patients than ever before, and I’m able to make more calculated incisions,” said Dr. David Newman of Samaritan Orthopedics. “For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm as I execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology for patients that need a total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”

Dr. Newman added that Samaritan recently performed its first robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery.

“It went very well,” said Dr. Newman. “I am pleased to offer more local patients this option as we help them alleviate their pain. We already have several patients seeking this advanced surgical option.”

The facilities announcement on Friday made Samaritan the first in the region to use this technology.

Samaritan Medical Center CEO and President Tom Carman added: “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare. This SmartRobotics™ system is the third major robotics platform we have invested in for our patients and surgeons.”

More information on the SmartRobotics™ system can be found on the Samaritan Health website.