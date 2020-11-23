Samaritan Medical Center donates free turkeys to staff and volunteers

Samaritan Medical Center, Renzi Foodservice supply free turkeys on November 20, 2020 (photo: Samaritan Medical Center)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan continued a longstanding tradition of giving back to their staff and volunteers.

Samaritan Medical Center and Renzi Foodservice in Watertown continued their Thanksgiving tradition of supplying free turkeys to all staff members and volunteers.

Samaritan Summit Village shared on Facebook on November 20, 2020 their photos of the event.

Samaritan stated the event was a “small way for us to say ‘Thank You’ for their hard work and dedication. This year, we’d like to give a special shout out to Renzi Foodservice for helping to keep the tradition alive.”

