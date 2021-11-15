Samaritan Medical Center earns Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has been re-accredited by The Joint Commission.

Samaritan Health announced on November 12 that the Samaritan Medical Center, its hospital located on Washington Street in Watertown has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Hospitals.

“We’re very proud to have achieved re-accreditation from The Joint Commission – a voluntary, rigorous process that ensures our facility measures up to the highest standards in quality and patient care,” SMC Chief Medical Officer Mario Victoria, M.D., said in a press release. “We’re especially grateful to our dedicated staff. This last year-and-a-half has strained health care systems across the U.S. more than ever. Despite facing unprecedented challenges, our staff and leadership team have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to our patients and delivering the best care possible.”

According to Samaritan to receive this re-accreditation, SMC and its clinics underwent an on-site review from June 15 through June 18, 2021. During the visit, the team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with all 18 chapters of the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Hospitals.

These chapters focus on multiple standards and elements of performance, including emergency management, information management, infection prevention and control, provision of care, treatment and services, medication management, life and safety and environment of care.

Standards for The Joint Commission are developed in consultation with health experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

Samaritan added that the Gold Seal is “a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.”

The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.