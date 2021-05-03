Samaritan Medical Center expanding inpatient visitation Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting Monday May 3, Samaritan Medical Center will expand limited hospital visitation.

This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on May 2 and is due to the stabilization of regional COVID-19 infection rates. However, the Center will continue to enforce some restrictions regarding limiting the number of people in the facility in a given day.

The patient group impacted by these new changes primarily focuses on hospital inpatients.

The following guidelines will apply to these patients:

Two designated visitors per day Exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation

No visitation permitted for COVID-19 inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation or patients in quarantine

Additionally, the previously listed Samaritan Health General Visitation Guidelines will remain in place:

Visitors should refrain from entering facilities if ill

All visitors and support persons must be 18 years of age or older

Visitors and support persons will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility and must wear the mask properly at all times while inside the facility. If a person refuses to properly wear a face mask, they will be asked to leave the facility

Visitors and support persons should self-screen for illness before arriving at Samaritan and before accessing patient care areas.

Visitors and support persons must not be on quarantine or isolation for COVID 19 infection or exposure.

All visitors and support persons are required to comply with a screening checkpoint procedures; asked screening questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival. If unable to comply, visitors will not be permitted in our facilities.

Visitors and support persons must stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area identified by staff, unless otherwise directed by staff.

Visitors and support persons cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their room.

All visitors and support persons must practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, while in the facility.

Visitors and support persons should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Samaritan Medical Center hosts visiting hours form 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with all entry and exit through the Rotunda entrance located between the Medical Center and Samaritan Keep Home.