Samaritan Medical Center expanding inpatient visitation Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting Monday May 3, Samaritan Medical Center will expand limited hospital visitation.
This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on May 2 and is due to the stabilization of regional COVID-19 infection rates. However, the Center will continue to enforce some restrictions regarding limiting the number of people in the facility in a given day.
The patient group impacted by these new changes primarily focuses on hospital inpatients.
The following guidelines will apply to these patients:
- Two designated visitors per day
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation
- No visitation permitted for COVID-19 inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation or patients in quarantine
Additionally, the previously listed Samaritan Health General Visitation Guidelines will remain in place:
- Visitors should refrain from entering facilities if ill
- All visitors and support persons must be 18 years of age or older
- Visitors and support persons will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility and must wear the mask properly at all times while inside the facility.
- If a person refuses to properly wear a face mask, they will be asked to leave the facility
- Visitors and support persons should self-screen for illness before arriving at Samaritan and before accessing patient care areas.
- Visitors and support persons must not be on quarantine or isolation for COVID 19 infection or exposure.
- All visitors and support persons are required to comply with a screening checkpoint procedures; asked screening questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival.
- If unable to comply, visitors will not be permitted in our facilities.
- Visitors and support persons must stay in the patient’s room, or designated waiting area identified by staff, unless otherwise directed by staff.
- Visitors and support persons cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their room.
- All visitors and support persons must practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, while in the facility.
- Visitors and support persons should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Samaritan Medical Center hosts visiting hours form 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with all entry and exit through the Rotunda entrance located between the Medical Center and Samaritan Keep Home.