WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has extended visitation hours.

Effective June 20, patients within Samaritan’s medical/surgical units, the intensive care unit and the progressive unit can have two visitors per day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to SMC, these changes were made in response to stable COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

Both visitors may be with the patient at the same time. Most visitation is restricted to those 12 years of age or older. A parent or guardian must accompany visitors under the age of 18.

All visitors must be in good health and screened. Masks are required, as well as proper hand-washing throughout the visit.

Visitors who have recently been in quarantine or in contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home.

The new policy replaces modifications made on April 4 in which visitation was set to two visitors, per patient, per day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.