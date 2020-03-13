Samaritan Medical Center holds coronavirus press conference, shining light on local steps taken

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center and Jefferson County Public Health held a press conference to inform the local community about steps being taken to assist in preventing the spread of the coronavirus from spreading in the North Country.

Members of the Samaritan medical staff gave guidance and explained additional protocols set in place to ensure safety for the community and members of the medical staff at Samaritan and other local hospitals.

The Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization have been sending information to medical facilities and communities on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

