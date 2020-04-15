Samaritan Medical Center issues statement after internal communication is shared

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Word got out today that Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown would be furloughing some employees after a letter was issued to staff members internally regarding the matter.

The hospital confirmed internal communication was sent to all employees today regarding the financial impact the coronavirus epidemic has had on Samaritan.

The hospital will not be going into detail publicly about the matter until after they have directly spoken with the affected employees.

Samaritan Medical Center released the following statement regarding the letter:

“We did send an internal communication to all employees today providing them an outline of the financial impact COVID-19 has had on Samaritan. We wanted employees to understand these conversations were going to happen this week. We will not share any further details with the public until we have had the opportunity to identify and speak with each employee impacted. It is what our staff deserve and they are our priority in this personnel matter.”

