Samaritan Medical Center launches pilot program to monitor at-home COVID-19 patients

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the help of remote monitoring and follow-up care, Samaritan Medical Center is launching new technology to monitor COVID-19 patients at home.

This new pilot program would allow patients with less severe cases of COVID-19 to recover in the comfort of their own home. According to Samaritan, the goal of the program is to treat patients on the low end of the American College of Emergency Physician severity scale at home; making more room inside the hospital for severe and critical cases.

So far, the program has seen 23 patients, and three have called with worsening symptoms and been readmitted the hospital.

According to Family Medicine Program Director Dr. Benjamin Rudd, these results are very encouraging.

“This means that the majority of patients who might have been taking up hospital beds were effectively able to stay home and recover from COVID-19,” stated Dr. Rudd. “Not only does this take pressure off the hospital to ensure it has enough bed capacity for more severe cases, but it also allows the patient to stay in a more familiar, comfortable setting.”

Samaritan shared that those who qualify for the program are first evaluated in their Emergency Department, and discharged home with a medical-grade pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen saturation levels, detailed instructions and a follow-up appointment with a physician within 48 hours.

The Home Health program attempts to begin services for qualified patients the day after the initial Emergency Department visit. Depending on symptoms, patients may be seen daily until they begin follow-up telehealth visits with a provider.

Additionally, patients are given a number to call in case their symptoms worsen or if they receive a low pulse oximeter reading.

As of January 27, at-home COVID-19 monitored patients are referred to the Samaritan Home Health COVID program which includes a Home Health team comprised of nurses and therapists.

Samaritan Medical Center concluded that they will continue to track the results and patient outcomes, “fine tuning how available staff can work together to help COVID- positive patients recover quickly in the comfort of their homes.”