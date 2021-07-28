Samaritan Medical Center names new Chief Nursing Officer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center now has a new Chief Nursing Officer.

Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown announced on Wednesday that Jacqueline Dawe, RN-BC, MN, CNOR, will now lead its nursing team as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services. Dawe has over 25 years of nursing experience, including many years in management-level positions.

According to Samaritan, Dawe previously served as Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Oneida Healthcare. In this role, she was responsible for over 170 staff members in various specialties.

Prior to her role at Oneida Healthcare, Dawe spent 17 years in the LRGHealthcare System in New Hampshire. She first began as a staff nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and worked up to the Senior Director LRGHealthcare’s Franklin Regional Hospital.

Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Tom Carman welcomed Dawe to the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Jacqueline to Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team,” Carman said. “Her extensive nursing leadership background and track record of improving patient care will serve us well. We look forward to her guidance and insight as we continue to foster a patient- and resident-centric model of healthcare in our facilities.”

Dawe also shared her excitement ahead of joining Samaritan.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Samaritan team and build on the incredible work already being done by our nursing and patient care staff,” said Dawe. “I have worked in other healthcare systems and I see a lot of past success and potential at Samaritan, hence my decision to join this team.”

She added that she sees “opportunity to improve patient experience in the Emergency Department.”

Dawe officially began her employment at Samaritan Medical Center on Monday, June 28, 2021.