Samaritan Medical Center now offering new antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center announced on Friday that they will offer a new therapy designed specifically for COVID-19 positive patients.

Samaritan Medical Center will now offer outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy to assist COVID-19- positive patients recovering at home. Monoclonal antibody therapy has been given emergency use authorization for treatment of COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Samaritan stated that this treatment has bee shown to help minimize symptoms and shorten the recovery time for COVID-19 patients.

According to Samaritan, Monoclonal antibodies are used to treat mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults and adolescents who are at high risk for developing severe symptoms. Samaritan shared that the goal is to treat patients quickly and prevent any symptoms to progressing.

Additionally according to the FDA, a recent clinical trial of high-risk COVID-19 patients found that a single intravenous infusion of two monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and death during 29 days of follow-up compared to placebo.

With COVID-19 cases on the decline and vaccine distribution broadening, monoclonal antibody therapy will decrease the risk of progression to severe disease and help patients recover faster,” said Samaritan’s Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Marylene Duah. “Samaritan is proud to offer any service possible that can speed recovery and prevent further COVID-19-related deaths in our community, and it is encouraging to see this therapy producing positive results for COVID-19-positive patients.”

Monoclonal antibody therapy has also been offered to Samaritan’s long-term care facility residents who meet criteria, both at the outpatient clinic and in residences.

At this time, only physicians on the Samaritan Medical Center Medical Staff can refer their patients for this therapy. Patients have been directed to contact their primary care provider regarding this therapy if they are interested.