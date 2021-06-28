Samaritan Medical Center opens new community-based imaging facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the closure of Northern Radiology Imaging in March, a new imaging center has opened its doors in Watertown.

Samaritan Medical Center announced the opening of its community-based imaging facility on Monday. The facility is located inside its Health and Wellness Plaza at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown.

According to Samaritan, the new office provides MRI, PET and CT scans, ultrasound, x-ray, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsies and more.

“We are so excited to open this new imaging center here at the Health and Wellness Plaza location,” said Samaritan President and CEO Thomas H. Carman. “This is truly an outpatient, community location where people can come to receive advanced imaging services without having to enter the hospital. It will make things much easier for our patients.”

The opening of the facility follows an agreement finalized in February 2021 between Samaritan and Northern Radiology Imaging. The agreement permitted Samaritan to purchase all equipment from NRI and hired some of the practice’s staff prior to its closure in March.

Samaritan will also continue to offer imaging services including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray and more at its main hospital location, plus X-ray and ultrasound services at various community-based sites.

Samaritan currently handles over 100,000 radiology and imaging procedures annually.

The new community-based imaging center officially opened on June 28, 2021. Watch a video of the facilities ribbon cutting in the player below: