Samaritan Medical Center pausing visitation due to increase in local COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center is pausing visitation and support persons in outpatient settings starting August 23. The new regulation will impact patients in labs, imaging or radiology tests, all clinics, the Emergency Department, Surgical Services and more.

According to Samaritan Health’s website, the decision was made as a result of the recent increase in positive cases and hospitalizations in the local region. The Jefferson County Public Health’s recent report that the COVID-19 virus is present at higher levels in the City of Watertown’s wastewater also contributed to the decision, as they expect to see more positive cases locally.

The pause in visitation will not apply to the medical center’s end-of-life patients, patients under the age of 18, nursery or neonatal intensive care unit patients or patients that require a support person due to an intellectual or developmental disability or a cognitive impairment, including dementia. Visitors of these patients should continue to use the Rotunda entrance of the hospital.

Obstetrics and maternity patients should continue to use the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance.

According to their website, Samaritan Health will continue to reevaluate the positive cases locally to determine when they can safely allow inpatient visitation and the presence of support persons.