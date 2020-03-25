Samaritan Medical Center provides COVID-19 donation guidelines for homemade face masks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there has been an increase in the demand for medical supplies, making it harder for medical providers to find Personal Protective Equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and face shields.
Samaritan Medical Center has provided their general guidance for anyone looking to make donations during the coronavirus pandemic. There are specified materials and instructions for homemade masks that medical personnel at Samaritan will be able to use.
Homemade masks should be made with the following materials:
- 100% unused cotton fabric (front), no metallic fibers
- 100% cotton or cotton flannel (back)
- 1/4″ or 3/8″ flat elastic
- Adjustable wire preferred but not required
Donation drop offs should be coordinated with Samaritan. Due to their strict visitor restrictions, some entrances to the hospital are no longer open for the public.
To schedule your drop off time contact Samaritan via email, donations@shsny.com, or phone at 315-785-4584 and 315-785-5745.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senate agree on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package
- Youth Soccer Association encourages players to stay active through virtual training
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers
- Taco Tarts: Cyd Converse’s solution to another boring dinner night for North Country families
- NYS Assemblyman Mark Walczyk explains Paid Family Leave, Paid Sick Leave, Unemployment
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.