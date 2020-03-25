Samaritan Medical Center provides COVID-19 donation guidelines for homemade face masks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there has been an increase in the demand for medical supplies, making it harder for medical providers to find Personal Protective Equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and face shields.

Samaritan Medical Center has provided their general guidance for anyone looking to make donations during the coronavirus pandemic. There are specified materials and instructions for homemade masks that medical personnel at Samaritan will be able to use.

Homemade masks should be made with the following materials:

100% unused cotton fabric (front), no metallic fibers

100% cotton or cotton flannel (back)

1/4″ or 3/8″ flat elastic

Adjustable wire preferred but not required

Donation drop offs should be coordinated with Samaritan. Due to their strict visitor restrictions, some entrances to the hospital are no longer open for the public.

To schedule your drop off time contact Samaritan via email, donations@shsny.com, or phone at 315-785-4584 and 315-785-5745.

