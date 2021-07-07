Samaritan Medical Center receives 4-star rating for overall hospital quality

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has received a high rating for its hospital quality.

Samaritan Health announced that its Medical Center, located on Washington Street in Watertown, has achieved a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating.

The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating includes over 50 inpatient and outpatient indicators across five areas of quality into a single-star rating. These five areas include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

This rating corresponds with data submitted by the Health System in October 2020.

Samaritan CEO Thomas Carman commented on the high rating.

“The four-star rating reflects our successful efforts to continuously improve patient safety and quality of care at Samaritan Medical Center,” said Carman. “Our robust Quality and Safety Program includes a comprehensive review of over 30 quality and safety indicators, each having set targets that we strive to achieve. We also regularly conduct focus groups within our organization to help reduce preventable readmissions, decrease hospital-acquired conditions and increase our patients’ overall experience while under our care.”

Adding, “I cannot thank all of our Samaritan caregivers enough for their unwavering commitment to our patients and residents during what has been a challenging year for all of us, and healthcare in general.”

The four-star rating exceeds Samaritan Medical Center’s past year rating of three out of five stars, which represents the national average.