Samaritan Medical Center recognized for high quality maternity care in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has been recognized for their maternity care in the North Country region.

Samaritan Medical Center announced on Tuesday that they have been recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care designation. This designation is a a part of the Blue Distinction Speciality Care program.

According to Samaritan, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is working to address gaps in maternity care as the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate due to disparities. They enhanced their quality evaluation for the Maternity Care program to address key factors in the U.S. maternal health crisis such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, utilization of Caesarean sections and racial and ethnic disparities.

Following Samaritan’s evaluation, the Center met the Blue Distinction Centers+ quality selection criteria for maternity care.

Samaritan shared, “quality is key,” and Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services Kim Thibert commented on the recognition.

“We are so pleased to earn the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield designation as a Blue Distinction® Center+ for Maternity Care,” said Thibert. “Every year, more than 1,400 families visit our Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children, trusting us to provide top-quality care during an important milestone in their lives. We take that charge very seriously. With some of the most experienced and compassionate caregivers in the state and a newly renovated space, we are able to offer the exceptional level of care our civilian and military community deserves. We first earned this designation in 2016 and are very proud to uphold it for a fifth consecutive year.”

