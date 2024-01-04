WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -Samaritan Medical Center has been designated as a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.

The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program plays a key role in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s National Health Equity Strategy aimed at reducing racial health disparities across the care spectrum and improving patient outcomes for all Americans.

Based on data from the current designation cycle, facilities designated under the Maternity Care program demonstrate higher-quality care compared to non-Blue Distinction Center facilities, with overall average rates of 26-percent lower episiotomies, 60-percent fewer elective deliveries and 17-percent lower cesarean births—all of which point to healthier outcomes for patients.

“We are pleased that Samaritan has once again earned the Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield designation as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care,” said Courtney Emmerich, director, Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. “Samaritan first earned this designation in 2016 and is very proud to continually uphold it. Each year families of the civilian and military community place their trust in us to provide high quality maternity care. With some of the most experienced and compassionate caregivers, we are able to offer the exceptional level of care that our patients deserve.”