Samaritan Medical Center reopens limited inpatient visitations, ER support persons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting Monday, Samaritan Medical Center will ease its visitation guidelines.
Samaritan Health confirmed that Samaritan Medical Center will re-open limited visitation starting March 15 and Emergency Department support persons starting March 17 after both were paused in October 2020 due to COVID-19.
According to the Hospital, one inpatient visitor per day per patient will be permitted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. All visitors will be screened prior to entry, which will include questions regarding travel and COVID-19 exposure, temperature checks, hand sanitization and face mask wearing.
However, no visitation will be permitted for COVID-19 inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation (PUI) or patients in quarantine.
Regarding the Emergency Department, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient in the ED under the following guidelines:
- The individual will be asked to wait in a car, or outside the Department, if a COVID-19 test is performed during intake
- Must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit
- Must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
- Mask wearing is required at all times
- Patients with a Left Ventricular Assistive Device (LVAD) will be allowed to have a support person with them immediately upon arrival
Additionally, if an Emergency Department patient is admitted to the hospital, their support person may accompany them to their room if the transfer occurs during inpatient hours. If they are admitted outside of visiting hours, the support person must return during visiting hours; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Samaritan confirmed that exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation and must be arranged with the nursing supervisor.
SMC added that any patient with an intellectual or developmental disability, or any patient with a cognitive impairment may also designate two support persons, however, only one support person at a time will be allowed.
Samaritan Medical Center’s general visitation guidelines are listed below:
- 18 years of age or older.
- All visitors must enter and exit through the Rotunda entrance, except for obstetrics visitors, who need to use the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance.
- Visitors will be asked to visibly wear the visitor ID name tag provided at entry.
- Visitors will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility and must wear the mask at all times while inside the facility. If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility.
- Visitors should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.
- Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, or designated area identified by staff, unless directed by staff to leave the room during a procedure.
- Visitors may not roam hallways, enter the cafeteria or any other location.
- Visitors cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their room.
- All visitors should do their best to stay at least six (6) feet away from others while in the facility.
- Visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before arriving and before accessing patient care areas.
- Please do not visit if you are ill.
- If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, please do not visit the hospital.
- All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you are unable to comply, you will not be permitted an in-person visit in the hospital.