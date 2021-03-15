Samaritan Medical Center reopens limited inpatient visitations, ER support persons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting Monday, Samaritan Medical Center will ease its visitation guidelines.

Samaritan Health confirmed that Samaritan Medical Center will re-open limited visitation starting March 15 and Emergency Department support persons starting March 17 after both were paused in October 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to the Hospital, one inpatient visitor per day per patient will be permitted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. All visitors will be screened prior to entry, which will include questions regarding travel and COVID-19 exposure, temperature checks, hand sanitization and face mask wearing.

However, no visitation will be permitted for COVID-19 inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation (PUI) or patients in quarantine.

Regarding the Emergency Department, one support person will be permitted to accompany a patient in the ED under the following guidelines:

The individual will be asked to wait in a car, or outside the Department, if a COVID-19 test is performed during intake

Must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit

Must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

Mask wearing is required at all times

Patients with a Left Ventricular Assistive Device (LVAD) will be allowed to have a support person with them immediately upon arrival

Additionally, if an Emergency Department patient is admitted to the hospital, their support person may accompany them to their room if the transfer occurs during inpatient hours. If they are admitted outside of visiting hours, the support person must return during visiting hours; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Samaritan confirmed that exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation and must be arranged with the nursing supervisor.

SMC added that any patient with an intellectual or developmental disability, or any patient with a cognitive impairment may also designate two support persons, however, only one support person at a time will be allowed.

Samaritan Medical Center’s general visitation guidelines are listed below: