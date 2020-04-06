Samaritan Medical Center reports first inpatient case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center reported its first inpatient case of COVID-19 today.

The patient arrived at the hospital with respiratory problems and was tested for COVID-19 due to symptoms. They were then admitted to the hospital.

According to a press release from Samaritan, the patient is in mandatory isolation and has particular risk factors.

While the CDC reports more than 70% of COVID-19 infections do not warrant hospitalization, individuals with certain risk factors, such as diabetes, heart, lung and kidney disease, or other underlying conditions, do need to be hospitalized.

Samaritan stated in the release that staff treated the individual with the highest level of caution from the start of care and appropriate use of personal protective equipment was followed. The patient did not come in contact with any other patients at Samaritan.

Hospital staff who examined the patient and continue to provide care are using all appropriate measures to avoid exposure to the virus. Meals and other items that would normally be delivered to a patient by nonclinical hospital staff are only being delivered to the patient by a small clinical team.

“Samaritan has been anticipating its first inpatient COVID-19 case for weeks and was well-prepared for this to happen,” said Andrew Short, Chief Operating Officer. “Our caregivers are following all appropriate protocols for patient and employee safety, and we thank them for responding quickly and cautiously to this patient’s situation.”

The individual will remain in isolation at Samaritan for the duration of their care and, when discharged, will complete mandatory isolation under supervision of the Jefferson County Public Health Service.

Jefferson County Public Health will be in contact with any individual who may have had contact with the patient. Samaritan’s Employee Health team will make any staff aware that had contact with the patient.

Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line is staffed seven days a week from 7am-11pm and can be reached at 315-755-3100. The hospital is encouraging all community members who think they might need testing, have symptoms, or have been around those with COVID-19 to call.

There have been 305 COVID-19 tests performed at Samaritan’s drive-up location at Summit Drive since it opened in March.

The hospital has voluntarily offered 3 ventilators to areas that need them and will provide more if needed. Samaritan anticipates having them returned if needed for their patients.

