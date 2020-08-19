Samaritan Medical Center restores computer system following malware attack

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center’s computers are back online following a malware attack that took place late July.

SMC announced on August 19 that primary hospital Electronic Medical Records application, accounting, and payroll systems have been restored, enabling hospital staff to resume regular processes for electronic patient registration, hospital scheduling, as well as patient records utilization.

Due to the large size of the network, the full process will take time to ensure a safe and thorough restoration. However, priority will be given to applications related to patient care.

At this time, there is no evidence that patient or employee records were accessed or acquired. All websites, telephone and fax lines are working.

Samaritan Medical Center has not released the cause or origin or the malware attack.

