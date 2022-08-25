WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Meet “SAMMIE.”

After a lengthy naming campaign, Samaritan Medical Center confirmed on August 25 that it has officially named its Mako SmartRobotics™ system “SAMMIE.”

For the naming campaign, community members were asked to submit ideas for the name. Samaritan said that five versions of the name “SAMMIE” were received.

“SAMMIE is a nice tribute to our namesake, in a fun way!” Samaritan said in a press release. “Dr. David J. Newman and the entire team at Samaritan Orthopedics wish to thank the community and Samaritan employees for their ideas.”

Entrants were also asked to choose a charity to receive a donation of $500. SMC said that because of the overwhelming response, it increased the donation to $1,000.

The charities to receive donations based on the wishes of the entrants are Children’s Miracle Network, SPCA and Make-A-Wish, who will be awarded $500, $250 and $250 respectively.