Samaritan Medical Center tests patient for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Samaritan Medical Center today had one patient tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), after the patient presented with respiratory illness symptoms.

Based on this patient’s symptoms and travel history across the country, it was determined, as a precaution, that the patient needed to be tested for the virus, in compliance with guidance from the Jefferson County Public Health Department, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The test will be completed at Wadsworth Lab in Albany, NY, the only lab where testing in New York State can occur.

The patient was discharged from Samaritan’s Emergency Department and was instructed to self-quarantine until results are available.

Here are some things to know about the Coronavirus:

If you have specific questions, please call the NYSDOH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

The best ways to prevent the spread of this disease, and other similar diseases like the flu, are to: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and avoid large crowds of people. If you are ill, avoid contact with others. Stay home, except for seeking medical care. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If you are ill, avoid travel.

For the most up to date and accurate information please visit the CDC’s website or NYSDOH’s website.

