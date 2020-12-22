Samaritan Medical Center to open new orthopedics practice in early 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has announced the plans to open a new specialty practice in 2021.

Samaritan Medical Center announced on Tuesday that they plan to open Samaritan Orthopedics on January 4, 2021. The specialty practice will be located in the Washington Summit Complex in Watertown, New York and offer general orthopedic care to the North Country.

According to Samaritan President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Carman, Samaritan currently handles over 900 surgical orthopedic cases annually and this addition will aim to help the Center expand.

Carmen commented on the expansion.

“Over the past few years, there has been an outward migration of orthopedic patients who seek services in the Syracuse area rather than locally,” stated Carman. “We’re pleased to continue offering these services to the North Country under the Samaritan umbrella, keeping orthopedic care accessible and convenient right here in Watertown.”

Samaritan stated that the practice will be led by Samaritans Dr. Scott W. Mollison, who joined the Center in 2019. Dr. Mollison specializes in sports medicine and upper extremity procedures. He is certified by the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada.

Scott W. Mollison, M.D. (photo: Samaritan Health)

Samaritan Orthopedics will join existing specialty practices including Samaritan Dermatology, Ear, Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology, General and Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Urology and Wound Care.

Patients can reach the new location by calling 315-779-ORTH (6784). Dr. Mollison is accepting new patients. More information regarding the practice can be found on Samaritan Orthopedics website.

LATEST STORIES: