WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After yesterday’s power problems due to the wind storm, Samaritan Medical Center is back up and running.

All of these locations have gotten power restored and are seeing patients as scheduled:

Samaritan Medical Center (This includes the hospital’s surgical and outpatient services

Walker Center for Cancer Care

Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza

Samaritan anticipates all services at all locations will be open today and if issues arise, Samaritan staff will contact scheduled patients.

The Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The hospital asks patients to visit their website for updates.