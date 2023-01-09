WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center.

Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.

However, only one support person may be present at any given time.

Officials said that this change was made as COVID-19 hospitalization rates are now stable in the area.

Samaritan Medical Center’s general visitation guidelines are listed below:

All visitors and support persons must be 12 years of age or older

Visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult

All support persons and visitors must be in good health and screened

Driver’s license and ID are required upon arrival

Masks are required

Full guidelines can be found on the Samaritan Health website.