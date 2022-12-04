WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Medical Center hosted its annual New Physician Reception last month, welcoming the 17 new physicians that joined the organization this year.

The physicians celebrated at the event include:

Jeby Abraham, DO, Hospitalist;

Ali Aljamali, MD, Hospitalist;

Shehroz Aslam, MD, Hospitalist;

Aaliya Burza, MD, Pulmonary Critical Care;

Pedro Camacho, MD, Internal Medicine/Hematology;

Abdur Jamil, MD, Hospitalist;

LaQuita King, MD, Pathology;

Ratna Kunasani, MD, Vascular Surgery;

Marcia Mauger, MD, Family Medicine;

Kelly McAlarney, MD, Radiology;

Kaitlyn McGregor, MD, Pediatrics;

Julio Novelo, MD, Pulmonary Critical Care;

Victoria O’Brien, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology (Fort Drum);

Shripad Pande, MD, Hospitalist;

Adam Rubin, MD, Nephrology;

Young Seol, MD, Ophthalmology; and

Brian Zafonte, MD, Director of Orthopedic Surgery.

For most of the new physicians, this is their first experience in the North Country and for some, their first experience in rural healthcare.