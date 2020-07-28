Samaritan Medical Center working to restore computer system following potential hack

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center turned off all computer systems following a potential security breach.

The Center took their system offline on July 25, and immediately began to investigate the situation. Current restoration of the system is being done with the assistance of computer forensic professionals.

According to Samaritan, there is no indication that any patient or employee information was involved.

The following statement was released regarding the incident:

“Samaritan is able to continue providing care to its patients, as we have protocols in place to handle scenarios such as this. In accordance with those protocols, and in an abundance of caution, Samaritan is rescheduling some non-urgent patient procedures and appointments previously set, due to the outage.”

The full investigation is ongoing and SMC has yet to confirm any further details.

