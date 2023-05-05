WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The wait is over for Samaritan Health’s new Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic.

Samaritan’s Ear, Nost and Throat department cut the ribbon to the nearly 7,300 square feet facility on May 5 as leaders celebrated the major expansion.

“It truly is a nice change from where the group has been,” Samaritan Medical Center CEO Thomas Carman said at the ribbon cutting. “All very well-designed and good-sized procedure rooms, which will allow us to do all the great things that our team up here does.”

The ENT clinic is located in Samaritan’s Medical Office Building next to Samaritan Medical Center. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, a larger waiting room and more exam rooms and procedure rooms.

According to Otolaryngologist Dr. David Gordon, this will allow the Department to see more patients.

“We have doubled our space here, so the number of exam rooms are more, our number of procedure rooms are more,” Dr. Gordan shared. “So we will be able to see patients more quickly and we’ll be able to accommodate more providers.”

This, the Chief of the ENT Department, Dr. Tony Chuang said, will help recruit new employees and keep specialty care local.

“I’m very excited to see that we will be able to provide more services to the community,” Dr. Chuang expressed. “With our new facility, our ability ot achieve that will be much more easily done locally, without people having to travel far away.”

Samaritan’s Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is now accepting patients. More information can be found on the Health System’s website.