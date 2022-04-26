WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has been recognized for its efforts to protect mothers when they deliver their children. Samaritan announced on April 26 that they have received the New York State Obstetric Hemorrhage Project’s 2021 Quality Improvement Award.

Obstetric hemorrhage is one of the top three most common causes of maternal death. However, according to Samaritan, it is one of the most preventable causes of death in mothers.

The award recognizes the hospital’s dedicated work to meet the project’s goal of assessing at least 85% of patients for risk of obstetric hemorrhage. Patients that contributed to the percentage were accessed both on admission to the birth hospitalization and during the postpartum period.

The NYS Obstetric Hemorrhage Project was launched in November 2017 by the New York State Perinatal Quality Collaborative. The New York State Department of Health started the initiative in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists District II, Healthcare Association of NYS, and Greater New York Hospital Association.

Over the course of the project, Samaritan Medical Center had the opportunity to learn from faculty and colleagues, receive individual coaching, and gather new knowledge on the subject matter and process improvement. They were also able to share experiences and collaborate on improvement plans, and create strategies to overcome improvement barriers.

As a participant in the initiative, Samaritan worked to improve readiness to respond to an obstetric hemorrhage by implementing standardized policies and procedures, developing rapid response teams, improving recognition of obstetric hemorrhage by performing ongoing quantification of blood loss, and improving response to hemorrhage by performing regular on-site. The medical center also prepared its staff by implementing multidisciplinary hemorrhage drills and improved reporting of obstetric hemorrhage by using standardized definitions and consistent coding.

President and CEO of Samaritan Thomas Carman said they were thankful they were able to participate in the program and advance the quality of their care.

“Samaritan is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care to all of its patients, especially the young families, newborns, and children who we see at our Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children,” Carman said. “We are honored to receive this award, and incredibly proud of our staff and their work to assess and reduce obstetric hemorrhage risk.”

Due to Samaritan’s and other participating hospitals’ efforts, the NYS Obstetric Hemorrhage Project met its goal of reducing maternal morbidity and mortality associated with obstetric hemorrhage in New York State. The on-admission hemorrhage risk assessment improved by 21% from their baseline, and the postpartum hemorrhage risk assessment improved by 97% from the baseline.

More information about obstetric hemorrhages and the medical center’s involvement with the program can be found on the Samaritan Medical Center website.