WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has been recertified as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission.

The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of stroke care. To receive the certification, organizations are evaluated on how they use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care and educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Samaritan’s Stroke and Trauma Program Coordinator Michelle R. Mann explained that Samaritan is surveyed every two years to ensure they uphold standards set forth by The Joint Commission and New York State Department of Health.

“We have the resources to respond quickly to all patients presenting to the Emergency Department or experiencing a stroke while they are in our care as an inpatient, as well,” Mann said.

Samaritan first received the designation in 2020 after being reviewed on-site in November of 2019.

Prior to being reviewed for the designation, Samaritan demonstrated the set of required clinical practice guidelines that were specific to care outcomes of patients that may experience a transient ischemic attack, cerebrovascular accident, or a hemorrhagic stroke.

Additionally, Samaritan educated staff on how to care for stroke patients, implemented a performance improvement committee, established a 24/7 acute stroke team as well as collaboration with Emergency Medical Services and State and Regional Stroke Centers.

To maintain the certification, Samaritan plans to maintain and exceed standards to recertify in 2024 by The Joint Commission. More information about the certification can be found on the Samaritan Medical Center website.