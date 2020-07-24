Samaritan recognizes two staff for extraordinary care with newly established awards

Diane Jesmore, RN, and Raymond Hirst pose by the sculpture of “A Healer’s Touch” as they receive Samaritan’s first DAISY and BEE Awards. (Photo: Samaritan Medical Center)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Medical Center has announced the first two recipients of their newly established DAISY and BEE awards.

Nominated by fellow staff, Diane Jesmore, a Registered Nurse in Samaritan’s Infusion Unit, received the first DAISY Award and Raymond Hirst, Access Management Counselor, was given the first BEE Award.

Jesmore was nominated for her flexibility and devotion after she extended a 12-hour shift on a holiday weekend to help a patient in need.

“Diane always puts the patients’ needs first,” writes Kimberly Smith, Jesmore’s manager. “She is an expert in her field and shares her knowledge and skills with others. She is devoted to our patients and dedicated to her career. We are extremely fortunate to have Diane on our team.”

The DAISY award is a part of the international DAISY foundation, and Jesmore was awarded a certificate commending her, a DAISY Award pin, and a symbolic hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch”.

Hirst, having recently joined the SMC staff, was nominated for the BEE Award by the entire nursing leadership team for his work in the hospital’s main registration area. According to the staff, “he has quickly become a welcome face for patients checking in for outpatient visits.”

For BEE award, Hirst was presented with a certificate, a BEE Award pin, and a gift bag with other tokens of gratitude.

Both awards will continue to be presented throughout the year, and nominations can be submitted by patients, families, or colleagues at any time.

